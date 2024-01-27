Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 94,580.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 126,182,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,078,000 after purchasing an additional 126,049,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after acquiring an additional 547,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,866,000 after buying an additional 1,004,133 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,472,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after purchasing an additional 539,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,529,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,966,000 after acquiring an additional 218,884 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.99. 2,518,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.23. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

