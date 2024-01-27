Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 324.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,316,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $134,162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 140.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,698,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $53,678,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.76.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.9 %

KEY stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 17,847,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,984,052. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 92.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

