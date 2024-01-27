Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 428 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 74.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 92.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Saturday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $831,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $831,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,632 shares of company stock worth $1,616,166. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,540,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,206,252. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

