Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $143.60

Shares of Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 143.60 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 143.60 ($1.82), with a volume of 86231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137 ($1.74).

Seplat Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 128.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.44. The stock has a market cap of £855.59 million, a PE ratio of 3,635.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Seplat Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Seplat Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22,500.00%.

About Seplat Energy

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates through Oil and Gas segments. The Oil segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. Gas segment, produce and process the gas. It operates across seven blocks including oil and gas assets in the prolific Niger Delta region.

