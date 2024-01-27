ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $850.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $840.00 to $850.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $744.64.

NYSE NOW traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $769.44. 1,799,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,767. The company’s 50-day moving average is $703.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $619.89. ServiceNow has a one year low of $405.37 and a one year high of $783.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $157.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,653,000 after purchasing an additional 122,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,630,812,000 after purchasing an additional 158,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,477,000 after purchasing an additional 126,326 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

