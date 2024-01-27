ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $870.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $765.00 to $870.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NOW. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $714.84.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $769.44. 1,776,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $405.37 and a 1-year high of $783.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $701.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $618.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.74 billion, a PE ratio of 92.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

