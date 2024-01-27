ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $830.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $750.00 to $830.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $744.64.

NOW traded up $2.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $769.44. 1,799,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $703.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $619.89. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $783.88. The stock has a market cap of $157.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.49, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

