Sfmg LLC Buys 321 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,097 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 98,120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,353,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $454,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341,761 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,429 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,379,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,991 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,678.9% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,098,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $209,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.59. 10,135,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,289,079. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $45.54. The firm has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

