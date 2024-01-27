Sfmg LLC Has $410,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

RSP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.50. 5,997,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,966,313. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.58. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

