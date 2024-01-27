Sfmg LLC Increases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sfmg LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,289,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,018,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

