Sfmg LLC Invests $140,000 in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
MYD traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,517. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $11.34.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
