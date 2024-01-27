Sfmg LLC Purchases 623 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,229 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $5.90 on Friday, reaching $43.65. 127,665,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,657,656. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39. The stock has a market cap of $184.03 billion, a PE ratio of 111.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.72.

Get Our Latest Report on Intel

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.