Sfmg LLC Purchases 8,535 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.3 %

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,093,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,491,602. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.92%.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.