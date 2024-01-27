Sfmg LLC Purchases New Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MVF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 145,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 334,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MVF traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 344,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,982. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.24%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

