Sfmg LLC Sells 104 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sfmg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.22.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.6 %

SPGI stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $446.60. The company had a trading volume of 787,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $430.51 and a 200 day moving average of $400.36. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $450.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

