Sfmg LLC Sells 656 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sfmg LLC decreased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of International Paper by 118,877.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,449,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,167,000 after buying an additional 6,444,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $83,530,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 310.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,451,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 13,649.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 994,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

International Paper Stock Down 0.2 %

International Paper stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,558,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,010. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

