Sfmg LLC Takes Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,211,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,201,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,488.69. 11,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,959. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,572.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,691.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.66. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,266.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,109.62.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.52 by ($0.78). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The firm had revenue of $157.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.