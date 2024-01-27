Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,019 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Shell by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,275,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,405,215,000 after purchasing an additional 402,896 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,907,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,322,801,000 after acquiring an additional 492,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $677,739,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth about $658,071,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,348,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.04. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

