Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHW. Argus raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $307.74.

Shares of SHW traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.85. 1,721,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,488. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $314.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.68.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.73% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 75,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,559,000 after purchasing an additional 34,581 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 30,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,451,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

