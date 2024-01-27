Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $317.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $317.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHW. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $307.74.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.7 %

SHW traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.85. 1,721,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,488. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $314.14. The firm has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 75.73%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.