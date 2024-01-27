Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Shares Gap Down to $301.06

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $301.06, but opened at $295.00. Sherwin-Williams shares last traded at $303.56, with a volume of 1,043,469 shares.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.74.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.68. The stock has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 75.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $33,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

