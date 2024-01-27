Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,253 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $488,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 522.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 71,614 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,038,000 after acquiring an additional 32,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

SHG traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $29.99. 89,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,746. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.44. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $36.42. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

