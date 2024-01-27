Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,873 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 897,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,299,000 after buying an additional 114,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 45.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.28.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,839,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,063,573. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.62 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.15 and its 200 day moving average is $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

