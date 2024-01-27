Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lowered its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,665 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 317.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 508.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.28.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,839,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,063,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $83.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of -89.62 and a beta of 2.28.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

