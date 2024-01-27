Short Interest in Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Decreases By 87.5%

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Performance

AMNF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.81. 2,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,118. The company has a market cap of $154.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.34. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

