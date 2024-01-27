Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Grows By 52.9%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,900 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the December 31st total of 164,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.3 days.

Ashtead Group Trading Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:ASHTF traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.39. 6,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.22.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

