Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Grows By 52.9%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,900 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the December 31st total of 164,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.3 days.
Ashtead Group Trading Up 2.0 %
OTCMKTS:ASHTF traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.39. 6,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.22.
About Ashtead Group
