Short Interest in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Grows By 591.3%

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 591.3% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BCX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 283,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,978. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
