Short Interest in Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Grows By 586.8%

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, an increase of 586.8% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cannabix Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of BLOZF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 24,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,768. Cannabix Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.

Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Cannabix Technologies

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, workplaces, and laboratories in the United States. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use; MS breath sampler; and contactless alcohol breathalyzer, as well as breath collection units.

