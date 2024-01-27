Short Interest in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Rises By 726.5%

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 726.5% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CARV traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.21. 36,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,448. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 16.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on Carver Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Carver Bancorp by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.