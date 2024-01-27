Short Interest in Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Increases By 628.2%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,887,200 shares, an increase of 628.2% from the December 31st total of 1,083,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19,718.0 days.

Haier Smart Home Price Performance

HRSHF remained flat at $2.79 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,108. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. Haier Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.

About Haier Smart Home

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

