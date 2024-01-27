Short Interest in Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Increases By 628.2%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,887,200 shares, an increase of 628.2% from the December 31st total of 1,083,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19,718.0 days.
Haier Smart Home Price Performance
HRSHF remained flat at $2.79 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,108. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. Haier Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.
About Haier Smart Home
