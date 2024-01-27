Short Interest in Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Expands By 700.0%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $83.56. 1,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,562. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.58. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $56.27 and a 52 week high of $197.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; API Developer portal for directly connected with internal systems: operates portal that manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface; and provides e-mail and security information services.

