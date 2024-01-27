Short Interest in Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY) Rises By 2,444.4%

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 2,444.4% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Olympus Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OLYMY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 79,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,337. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. Olympus has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $19.96.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopy systems, surgical microscopes, endoscope reprocessors, and maintenance services.

