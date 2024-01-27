Short Interest in Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Increases By 9,800.0%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 9,800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POAHY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. 214,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,003. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Porsche Automobil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

