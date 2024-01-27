Short Interest in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Drops By 17.7%

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 815,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total transaction of $117,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,875,674.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,089 shares of company stock worth $42,590,345 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in SBA Communications by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.31.

SBA Communications Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,985. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $309.52.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

