Short Interest in ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Rises By 4,000.0%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 4,000.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance
ShaMaran Petroleum stock remained flat at C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. ShaMaran Petroleum has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.
About ShaMaran Petroleum
