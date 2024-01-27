Short Interest in ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Rises By 4,000.0%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 4,000.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance

ShaMaran Petroleum stock remained flat at C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. ShaMaran Petroleum has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

About ShaMaran Petroleum

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces oil and gas properties. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in Kurdistan. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

