Short Interest in Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Grows By 6,700.0%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 6,700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Siemens Healthineers Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:SMMNY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.07. The company had a trading volume of 33,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,397. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $31.92.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

