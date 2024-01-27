Short Interest in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Expands By 71.4%

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

The LGL Group Trading Up 7.3 %

LGL traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,580. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.71. The LGL Group has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The LGL Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The LGL Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The LGL Group during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

Featured Stories

