Short Interest in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Decreases By 17.4%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 13,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Xiaochun Xu sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,663.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThermoGenesis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ThermoGenesis in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in ThermoGenesis in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ThermoGenesis by 306.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 117,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ThermoGenesis in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ThermoGenesis in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThermoGenesis Price Performance

THMO remained flat at $0.38 during trading on Friday. 7,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,491. ThermoGenesis has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.23). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 148.15% and a negative return on equity of 402.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ThermoGenesis will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThermoGenesis in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.