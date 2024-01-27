Short Interest in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Decreases By 17.4%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 13,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Xiaochun Xu sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,663.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThermoGenesis
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ThermoGenesis in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in ThermoGenesis in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ThermoGenesis by 306.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 117,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ThermoGenesis in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ThermoGenesis in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ThermoGenesis Price Performance
ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.23). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 148.15% and a negative return on equity of 402.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ThermoGenesis will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThermoGenesis in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ThermoGenesis
ThermoGenesis Company Profile
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.
See Also
