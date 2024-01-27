Short Interest in Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Decreases By 61.2%

Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the December 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Universal Power Industry Stock Performance
Universal Power Industry stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. Universal Power Industry has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.
Universal Power Industry Company Profile
