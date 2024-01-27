Short Interest in Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Rises By 29.2%

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,800 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the December 31st total of 366,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 591.0 days.

Valmet Oyj Price Performance

Shares of Valmet Oyj stock remained flat at $27.10 during trading hours on Friday. Valmet Oyj has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46.

Valmet Oyj Company Profile

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries in North America, South America, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company's Process Technologies segment offers pulping process equipment, process islands and complete pulp mills, individual board, tissue and paper machine sections, complete production lines and machine rebuilds, boiler islands, power plants, heating plants, environmental solutions, and technologies for converting biomass to fuels, chemicals, and materials.

