Short Interest in Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Rises By 29.2%

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,800 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the December 31st total of 366,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 591.0 days.
Valmet Oyj Price Performance
Shares of Valmet Oyj stock remained flat at $27.10 during trading hours on Friday. Valmet Oyj has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46.
Valmet Oyj Company Profile
