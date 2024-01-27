Short Interest in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Drops By 25.7%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Stewardship LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 81,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.61. 194,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,139. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $1.5914 dividend. This represents a $6.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

