Short Interest in Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) Rises By 88.0%

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 88.0% from the December 31st total of 11,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Via Renewables in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Via Renewables Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.85. 17,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,389. Via Renewables has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. Via Renewables had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Via Renewables

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Via Renewables by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Via Renewables by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

