Short Interest in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Decreases By 46.2%

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the December 31st total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

View Price Performance

NASDAQ VIEW traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.17. 135,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,108. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.21. View has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $62.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Get View alerts:

View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($53.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.42) by ($43.64). The business had revenue of $38.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.50 million. View had a negative return on equity of 364.17% and a negative net margin of 331.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that View will post -50.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at View

Institutional Investors Weigh In On View

In other news, major shareholder Madrone Capital Partners, Llc sold 19,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $33,411.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,206.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 124,147 shares of company stock worth $170,009 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in View by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,164,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after buying an additional 1,839,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in View by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,106,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 521,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in View by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,205,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 118,265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in View by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after buying an additional 2,909,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in View by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 295,873 shares in the last quarter.

View Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.