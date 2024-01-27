Short Interest in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Decreases By 46.2%

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the December 31st total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
View Price Performance
NASDAQ VIEW traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.17. 135,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,108. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.21. View has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $62.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($53.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.42) by ($43.64). The business had revenue of $38.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.50 million. View had a negative return on equity of 364.17% and a negative net margin of 331.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that View will post -50.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at View
Institutional Investors Weigh In On View
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in View by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,164,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after buying an additional 1,839,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in View by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,106,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 521,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in View by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,205,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 118,265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in View by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after buying an additional 2,909,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in View by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 295,873 shares in the last quarter.
View Company Profile
View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than View
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.