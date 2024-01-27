Short Interest in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Grows By 3,766.7%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 3,766.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Viomi Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

VIOT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 90,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,595. Viomi Technology has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $58.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viomi Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIOT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Viomi Technology by 36.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Viomi Technology by 8.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Viomi Technology by 50.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 1.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

