Short Interest in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Increases By 674.3%

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, an increase of 674.3% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity at Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

In other Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $50,017.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,925 shares in the company, valued at $50,017.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 138.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 242,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 140,717 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 39.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 75,695 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after buying an additional 45,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $752,000.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:AIO traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 148,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,157. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

