Short Interest in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Grows By 35.1%

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the December 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 239,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Vitesse Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vitesse Energy by 2,089.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Vitesse Energy by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vitesse Energy by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vitesse Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded Vitesse Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vitesse Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

Vitesse Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VTS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.50. 161,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.00. Vitesse Energy has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $27.39.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $55.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.46 million. Vitesse Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vitesse Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in North Dakota and Montana. It also owns non-operated interests in oil and gas properties in Colorado and Wyoming.

