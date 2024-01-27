Short Interest in Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Rises By 7,006.7%

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a growth of 7,006.7% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

TORVF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 235,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,894. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc operates as a junior resource company in Canada. It operates through two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds mineral rights in various molybdenum properties in British Columbia and a graphite property in Quebec. It also focuses on the scientific study and technology applications for air classifier and battery development.

