Short Interest in Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Rises By 7,006.7%

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a growth of 7,006.7% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Volt Carbon Technologies Price Performance
TORVF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 235,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,894. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.
About Volt Carbon Technologies
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Volt Carbon Technologies
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Volt Carbon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Carbon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.