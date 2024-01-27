Short Interest in Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Decreases By 53.3%

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Winland Stock Up 5.9 %

WELX traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871. Winland has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53.

Winland Company Profile

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

