Short Interest in Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Decreases By 53.3%

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Winland Stock Up 5.9 %
WELX traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871. Winland has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53.
Winland Company Profile
