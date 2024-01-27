Siacoin Price Tops $0.0087 on Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $491.27 million and approximately $13.24 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,151.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00161814 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $244.03 or 0.00578932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00057200 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.06 or 0.00382100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.37 or 0.00171680 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,266,515,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,241,764,561 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

