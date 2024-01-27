Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,291 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,428 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,591,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,679,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MRO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.21. 8,570,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,570,368. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

